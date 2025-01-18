Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Short Interest Update

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Procaps Group Stock Down 2.3 %

PROC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,161. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Procaps Group has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

