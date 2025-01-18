Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Short Interest Update

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Procaps Group Stock Down 2.3 %
PROC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,161. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Procaps Group has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.46.
Procaps Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procaps Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.