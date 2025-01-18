Prospera Energy (CVE:GXR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.07. Prospera Energy shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 18,633 shares traded.
Prospera Energy Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.
About Prospera Energy
Georox Resources Inc, a natural resources company, acquires, explores for, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties primarily in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Silverdale, Pouce Coupe, and Red Earth properties. The company was formerly known as Oromonte Resources Inc and changed its name to Georox Resources Inc in August 2008.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prospera Energy
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Prospera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.