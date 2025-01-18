PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PTXKY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 1,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,176. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $3.65.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, packet switched local fixed network, telephony, and voice over Internet protocol services.

