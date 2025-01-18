Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 197,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 144,906 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 77.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 105,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 46,135 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

PPT opened at $3.56 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

