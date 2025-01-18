PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Price Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.12 and last traded at $94.04. Approximately 582,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 786,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Get PVH alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average is $101.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.22%.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scientech Research LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 608.6% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 5.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 37.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $6,995,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 30.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 37,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.