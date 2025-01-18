Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (QNTO) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 17th

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS QNTO opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.13. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

