Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Lowered by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up approximately 2.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Quanta Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PWR opened at $337.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.14. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.27 and a 1 year high of $350.19.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $348.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.19.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

