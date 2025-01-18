Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Up 37.4% in December

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the December 15th total of 873,300 shares. Approximately 32.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $0.25) on shares of Quantum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Quantum Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. 1,578,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,317. Quantum has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $28,817.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,185.13. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth P. Gianella sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $53,056.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,738.08. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,490 shares of company stock worth $316,162. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.18% of Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Featured Articles

