Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.54. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 1,153 shares.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

