Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.77 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Radware during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth about $169,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

