Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,800 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 306,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 833.6 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

Randstad stock remained flat at $43.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Randstad has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $60.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

