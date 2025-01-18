Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,800 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 306,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 833.6 days.
Randstad Stock Performance
Randstad stock remained flat at $43.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Randstad has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $60.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88.
Randstad Company Profile
