Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.44. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 137,125 shares trading hands.

Rare Element Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

About Rare Element Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.