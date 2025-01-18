Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.44. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 137,125 shares trading hands.
Rare Element Resources Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.
About Rare Element Resources
Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.
