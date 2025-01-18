Reach (LON:RCH) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.90 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 73.40 ($0.89). 8,847,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 1,506,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.10 ($0.91).

Reach Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.01. The company has a market capitalization of £226.93 million, a P/E ratio of 553.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jim Mullen sold 48,534 shares of Reach stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £43,195.26 ($52,555.37). 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reach

Reach plc is the UK’s and Ireland’s largest commercial news publisher. It is home to over 120 trusted brands, from national titles like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local brands like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News.

With a purpose to enlighten, empower and entertain through brilliant journalism, these brands deliver the latest news, entertainment and sport to communities throughout the UK and Ireland and around the world every day.

