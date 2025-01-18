Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLYGet Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $12.03. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 418,019 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBGLY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HSBC raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

