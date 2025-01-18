Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $12.03. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 418,019 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBGLY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HSBC raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.