Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REGCO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

