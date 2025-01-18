Retireful LLC Takes $161,000 Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Retireful LLC bought a new position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,821 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Materialise by 1,589.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Materialise by 45.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,601,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

