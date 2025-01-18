Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. State Street Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,742,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,379 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,142,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,559,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,913,000 after buying an additional 11,779,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,728,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,490,000 after buying an additional 473,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,898,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after acquiring an additional 596,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

