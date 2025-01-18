Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,842,000. Kitching Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 57,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.68 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $146.67 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.