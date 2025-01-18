RF&L Wealth Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $434.16 and a 52-week high of $559.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

