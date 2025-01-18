Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 17,254 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of American Assets Trust worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 52,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,404,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 72,579 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 110.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.31. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.25%.

In related news, COO Adam Wyll sold 30,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $853,316.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,690.90. This represents a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Assets Trust

About American Assets Trust

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.