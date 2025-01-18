RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 8611970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
RLX Technology Trading Up 3.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.
RLX Technology Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. RLX Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.01%.
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
