Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 156.8% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 49,150 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Roche by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $36.35 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

