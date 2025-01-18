Roger Adsett Sells 1,457 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $100,125.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,755.04. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Roger Adsett sold 4,902 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $312,159.36.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Roger Adsett sold 2,444 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $161,181.80.

Insmed Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ INSM opened at $72.51 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.