Safestore (LON:SAFE) Trading Down 10.2% – Should You Sell?

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 591 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 596.50 ($7.26). Approximately 1,288,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,929,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 664.50 ($8.08).

Safestore Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 695.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 792.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 515.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Safestore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a GBX 20.40 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 2,479.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safestore

About Safestore

In related news, insider Avis Darzins bought 1,581 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 628 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £9,928.68 ($12,080.16). 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

