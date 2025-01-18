San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) was up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 207,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 382% from the average daily volume of 42,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.43.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

