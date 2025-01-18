Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.46 and last traded at $44.62. Approximately 23,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 33,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Sandoz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34.

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.

