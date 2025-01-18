Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $101,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $131.69 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $109.47 and a 52-week high of $135.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

