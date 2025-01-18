Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Reduces Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $187.87 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $210.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

