Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Autodesk by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,050,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 0.5 %

ADSK stock opened at $291.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.72 and a 200 day moving average of $275.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.