Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Autodesk by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,050,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Stock Up 0.5 %
ADSK stock opened at $291.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.72 and a 200 day moving average of $275.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk
In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.05.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
