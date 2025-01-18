Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 1,421 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,321,000 after buying an additional 398,676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26,088.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 322,192 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 318.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,352,000 after purchasing an additional 308,935 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,888,000 after purchasing an additional 241,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,422 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.11.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $256.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.77 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.