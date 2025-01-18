Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 2,641 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1,395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a one year low of $113.99 and a one year high of $154.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average of $127.93.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

