Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 4,468 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $28,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

CBRE Group stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

