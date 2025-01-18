Sara Bay Financial Makes New $271,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 581.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,532 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $120,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $177,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,597.63. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,099,650. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.76. 14,849,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,008,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $126.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

