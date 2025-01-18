Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 195.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFGP. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.86 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7103 per share. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.