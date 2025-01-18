Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,606 Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FVAL opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $879.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

