Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.