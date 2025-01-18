Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35.24 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $35,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $345,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 91.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. RW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after buying an additional 41,282 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

