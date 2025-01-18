Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,364,000 after purchasing an additional 464,165 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2,963.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 369,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,031,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 342,418 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 335.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 251,495 shares during the period.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

PVAL stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.