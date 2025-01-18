Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.
Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $67.83.
Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
