Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 293.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,273 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $112,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

