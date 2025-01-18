Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 293.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,273 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $112,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

