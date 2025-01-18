Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Scienjoy Price Performance
Shares of SJ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,034. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.05. Scienjoy has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.
About Scienjoy
