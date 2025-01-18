Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SJ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,034. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.05. Scienjoy has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

