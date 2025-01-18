Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,737 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $583.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $641.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.16, for a total value of $22,133,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.16, for a total transaction of $237,128.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,531.12. This trade represents a 3.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,174 shares of company stock valued at $301,408,499. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $612.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $370.95 and a one year high of $638.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $596.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

