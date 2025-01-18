Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $191.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.32 and its 200-day moving average is $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

