Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 113 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 183,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $868,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $91.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

