Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes $359,000 Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AHR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 2.9 %

AHR opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -208.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AHR shares. Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

