Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 16359777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Senseonics Trading Down 3.1 %

Insider Activity at Senseonics

The company has a market cap of $504.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

In other Senseonics news, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan bought 124,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $47,474.54. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,960.72. The trade was a 5.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow bought 315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,310,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,210.05. This represents a 2.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 48,267.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 167,970 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 85,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 179,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

