ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Strong-Buy Rating

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1,332.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,080.38.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,072.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,157.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,068.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $929.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 70.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

