SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Jing Nealis Sells 50,000 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,028.44. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Jing Nealis sold 150,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $153,000.00.

SES AI Price Performance

SES AI stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. SES AI Co. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SES AI in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in SES AI during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in SES AI by 281.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 126,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

