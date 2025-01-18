Shelton Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tobam bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 319.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Transactions at Saia

In related news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Saia from $499.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Saia from $612.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Saia

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $486.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.79. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.90 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $506.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.