Shelton Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,723 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 933,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after buying an additional 625,087 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 617,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after buying an additional 171,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 108,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,468,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75,793 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

